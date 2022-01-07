Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 116,340 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,340 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 8.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.95. 68,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

