Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.74. 143,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

