Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.84. 3,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.