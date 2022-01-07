Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

