WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.77 and a 200 day moving average of $476.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

