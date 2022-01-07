WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 301,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,078,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.