WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 5,898 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

