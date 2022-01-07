Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €24.23 ($27.53) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a one year high of €29.37 ($33.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.