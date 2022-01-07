Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

