VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of VSEC opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.49.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

