Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in December

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VONOY stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

