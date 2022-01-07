VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of VOC stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.92. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

