Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEAT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

