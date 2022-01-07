Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Grace Capital

Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

