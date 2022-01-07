Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 661,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,215,167 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA dropped their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.