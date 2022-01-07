Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 661,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,215,167 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.29.
A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA dropped their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
