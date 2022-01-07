VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $36.83 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.