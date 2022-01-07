Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total transaction of $1,182,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,248 shares of company stock worth $37,996,866. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $429.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

