Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vector Group worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vector Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.09 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

