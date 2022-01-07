Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 46,514 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

