Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 115,820 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

