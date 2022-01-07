Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

VVI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,589. Viad has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $868.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 234,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

