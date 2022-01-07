Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan Sells 1,870 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $24,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.