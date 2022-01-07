Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

