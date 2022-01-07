Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Verus International Company Profile
