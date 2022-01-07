Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.68

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 1118547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

