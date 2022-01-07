VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

