VeriCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,339.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $662,366.93 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.46 or 1.00122453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00103867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00863517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,593,289 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

