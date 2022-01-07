Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $38.03. 28,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 749,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.