Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 78,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

