Veles (VLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $37,703.81 and approximately $14.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,266.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.02 or 0.07639736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00316038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00937487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00072969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.51 or 0.00476765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00271915 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,356 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,850 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.