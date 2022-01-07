Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.91

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 16103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

