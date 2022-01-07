Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $1,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $639,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $200,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.