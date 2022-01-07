Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $174,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

