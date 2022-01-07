Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

VFVA opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39.

