Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $179.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

