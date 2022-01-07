Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.