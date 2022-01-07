Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,468 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,978. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

