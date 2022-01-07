Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 161,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.