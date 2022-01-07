Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Increased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.27 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

