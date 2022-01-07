Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

