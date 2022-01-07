VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

