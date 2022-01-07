VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463,719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.92% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $113,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,011,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

