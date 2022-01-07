Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,750 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

