Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

