Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

