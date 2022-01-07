Van ECK Associates Corp Has $284,000 Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,239 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

