Van ECK Associates Corp Has $241,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 59.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $140.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.