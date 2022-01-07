Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CUZ opened at $41.77 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.