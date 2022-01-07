Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.80 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

