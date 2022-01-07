Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NovoCure comprises approximately 0.1% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $116,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.14.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -267.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.