Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 6,328,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

